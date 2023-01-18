Union Minister of state for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said that skilling is a gateway to opportunity.

Addressing the felicitation programme of the Grameen Udyami Project, the minister said that the central government’s endeavor is to ensure that skill opportunities are available for everyone in every remote corner of the country. Chandrasekhar added that skills are an important part of New India’s future growth.

“Our effort has been to provide skilling, keeping in mind the local opportunities and resources available. This will go a long way in reducing migration to cities and also uplift of the local economy."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ travels through ‘Aatmanirbhar’ villages and panchayats. “Aatmanirbharta is not possible without the contribution of our tribals."

Over 200 tribal women who had completed their skills training under Phase 3 of the Project, were awarded their certificates at the programme.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda and Sameer Oran, Member of Rajya Sabha were also present on the occasion. Chandrasekhar later met a group of Fellows working under the Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF) scheme from Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu and shared with them Prime Minister Modi’s vision about skilling.

“The District Skill Development Plans must focus on creating opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurships for the uplift of the local economy and reflect the vision of Naya Bharat, Naye Avsar, Nayi Sammriddhi," he said.

The union minister had arrived in Ranchi earlier today and visited the holy Manokamna Siddhi Durga Mandir in Lohardaga.

He also paid homage at the memorial of Shaheed Devnarayan Bhagatof the Jharkhand police who was martyred fighting against the Naxalites in 2012.