Even as we step into the 3rd year of the pandemic, the COVID virus continues to torment us. With new variants emerging, many of them showing vaccine-evasion properties, even the vaccinated people are getting infected and, the symptoms they are developing are quite different from the previously-known symptoms.

Skin lesions:

Many COVID patients suffer from skin-related problems. They may develop maculopapular rash (discolour skin) or hives (raised areas of itchy skin).

Some may even develop “COVID toes", that is, the skin on your toe may become red, swollen - just like blisters. Adolescents or young adults, who develop mild or no symptoms, can develop COVID toes.

COVID-related skin issues usually go away after a few days, or in some instances a few weeks, without the need for any specialised treatment.

COVID nails:

Many patients develop a variety of weird symptoms on nails like - Beau’s lines (indentations that run across the nails), Mees’ lines (transverse white bands on the nail plate), a red half-moon pattern that develops at the base of the fingernails etc.

Experts pointed out that during an infection, our bodies express that they’re under an unusual amount of stress in different ways. And COVID nails is one of the symptoms that we call developdue to health-related stress.

The data on how many people experience COVID nails is limited, but it’s been estimated it could be up to 1-2% of COVID patients. The symptoms appear within a few days after contracting COVID. Initially, it is painful but most patients recover within days.

Hair loss:

Many patients who suffered from acute symptoms may also suffer from hair loss. It actually one of the most common post-COVID symptom

It is thought that this results from the hair “sensing" the stress in the body, leading to excess shedding. Indeed, hair loss can also be triggered by other stressful events, such as childbirth. The good news is that with time the hair grows back to normal.

Hearing loss and tinnitus:

Like flu and measles, COVID also affects the cells in the inner ea. This can cause hearing loss or tinnitus (a constant ringing sensation in the ear) sometimes following infection.