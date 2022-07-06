Skoda records highest-ever sales in India in June3 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 04:26 PM IST
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India logs highest-ever H1 sales in India with 52,698 units
The India 2.0 project and new releases, according to Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, helped the company's sales rise significantly to 52,698 units in the first half of the current year. According to a statement released by the group on July 6, Skoda and Volkswagen have had strong sales volumes, with the former posting its highest-ever sales in India in June.