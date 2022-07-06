The India 2.0 project and new releases, according to Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, helped the company's sales rise significantly to 52,698 units in the first half of the current year. According to a statement released by the group on July 6, Skoda and Volkswagen have had strong sales volumes, with the former posting its highest-ever sales in India in June.

Volkswagen has set a record by shipping 150 Virtus sedans in a single day; the company claims this achievement earned it a place in the India Book of Records. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd is responsible for managing the five Volkswagen Group brands in India: Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini (SAVWIPL).

With 52,698 units sold between January and June 2022, SAVWIPL recorded its highest-ever H1 sales in India, the firm claimed in a statement. This is a 200 percent increase over the same period the previous year.

"With our robust half-yearly sales, we are scripting a new success story in India. Our strong brand portfolio is performing exceptionally well across market segments, with our INDIA 2.0 cars driving significant volumes for the Group," said Piyush Arora, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited.

Other crucial indicators also support the increase in sales., Arora said, adding, "We achieved 100 per cent growth in production and 35 per cent growth in exports during this period.

"While we are confident of maintaining this momentum, we continue to grapple with the challenges caused by the geopolitical instability, and continued semiconductor shortages which are upsetting the supply chain."

According to SAVWIPL, the company plans to deeply penetrate significant market clusters including both metro and non-metro centres with its new INDIA 2.0 goods.

"In the last six months, we successfully introduced 10 models across our brands, covering a spectrum of segments. Right from the Skoda SLAVIA and the Volkswagen Virtus which have managed to revitalize the mid-sized sedan segment, to the KODIAQ face lift and KUSHAQ Monte Carlo, our products are attracting new customers into the Group," said Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director for Sales and Marketing at SAVWIPL.

At the same time, the group' high-end offerings like the new Audi Q7, Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster and Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule, Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition, 718 GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GT4 RS, have spiced up its luxury car portfolio, he said.

"The growing demand for Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini models has helped us retain a significant share of the Indian luxury and performance car market," he said.

The company said it commenced the export of the 'Made in India' Volkswagen T-Cross, the first of the range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform in February this year.

The company plans to ramp up its customer touchpoints across the country to over 450 by the end of this year, it said.

(With PTI inputs)