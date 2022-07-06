Skoda records highest-ever sales in India in June

"In the last six months, we successfully introduced 10 models across our brands, covering a spectrum of segments. Right from the Skoda SLAVIA and the Volkswagen Virtus which have managed to revitalize the mid-sized sedan segment, to the KODIAQ face lift and KUSHAQ Monte Carlo, our products are attracting new customers into the Group," said Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director for Sales and Marketing at SAVWIPL.