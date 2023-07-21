New crop arrivals to bring down tomato prices: Govt

New crop arrivals to bring down tomato prices: Govt1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 05:44 PM IST
NCCF and Nafed have been procuring tomato from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra and to make the vegetable available at discounted prices in major consuming centres in Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Rajasthan, among others
New Delhi: Sky-high retail prices of tomatoes are expected to begin easing due to an increase in supply following new crop arrivals from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution in a statement.
