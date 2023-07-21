comScore
Business News/ News / India/  New crop arrivals to bring down tomato prices: Govt
Back

New crop arrivals to bring down tomato prices: Govt

 1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 05:44 PM IST Staff Writer

NCCF and Nafed have been procuring tomato from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra and to make the vegetable available at discounted prices in major consuming centres in Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Rajasthan, among others

Prices of tomato are expected to come down with the increase in the arrival of new crop from Nashik, Naryangaon and Aurangabad. (File Photo: PTI)Premium
Prices of tomato are expected to come down with the increase in the arrival of new crop from Nashik, Naryangaon and Aurangabad. (File Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sky-high retail prices of tomatoes are expected to begin easing due to an increase in supply following new crop arrivals from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution in a statement.

“Prices of tomato are expected to come down with the increase in the arrival of new crop from Nashik, Naryangaon and Aurangabad belt in Maharashtra and also from Madhya Pradesh," said Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) have been procuring tomato from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra and to make the vegetable available at discounted prices in major consuming centres in Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Rajasthan, among others, the ministry said.

“The tomatoes have been disposed initially at retail price of 90/kg which has been reduced to 80/kg from July 16 and further reduced to 70/kg from July 20," it added.

The ministry said that current increase in tomato prices may incentivise farmers to grow more of vegetable, which will also help stabilise prices going ahead. The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DAFW) implements Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to protect growers of perishable horticultural commodities from resorting to distress sale in the event of a bumper crop during the peak arrival period when prices tend to fall below economic levels and cost of production.

“Under the scheme, the loss on account of the fall in price is borne between the central government and state government on 50:50 basis. Since the inception of MIS till date, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has not received any proposal from state governments for market intervention to address distress sale of tomato," it added.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 05:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout