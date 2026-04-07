Monsoon 2026: Skymet sees below normal rains.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Tuesday projected a below normal South-West monsoon for 2026, estimating rainfall at 94% (±5%) of the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm for the June-September season.

The private forecaster’s January outlook had already flagged a subpar monsoon, with the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) set to issue its first official 2026 forecast later this month.

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“After a year and a half of La Nina conditions, the Pacific Ocean has turned favourable for ENSO-neutral. Equatorial Pacific ocean-atmosphere coupling is now stronger than before. El Niño is expected during the early phase of the southwest monsoon and will continue to grow stronger until the fall of the year. El Niño return may presage a weaker monsoon," said Jatin Singh, managing director, Skymet.

The second half of the season is likely to be more erratic, he added.

Skymet expects the core monsoon rainfed zone of central and western India to witness inadequate rainfall. Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are likely to receive less than normal rainfall, especially during August-September. The eastern and northeastern parts will be placed better than the rest of the country.

There is a 30% probability of ‘drought’ and a 40% chance of rains being ‘below normal’ this year, according to the weather agency.

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Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology, IMD, declined to comment.

India received 108% rainfall of the LPA in 2025 against Skymet's prediction of a normal monsoon at around 103% (±5%) of the LPA and the IMD's initial projection of 105% of the LPA.

India's lifeline The South-West monsoon accounts for nearly 70% of India’s annual rainfall, playing a key role in food security, sustaining livelihoods, and supporting overall economic growth. With only about 55% of the net sown area irrigated, agriculture, which employs 46% of the population and contributes roughly 16% of gross domestic product (GDP), remains heavily dependent on monsoon rains.

Lower rainfall this year could further affect the sowing in the upcoming kharif season amid the US‑Iran war‑linked fertilizer supply disruptions, though the government has maintained that the country has adequate stock.

The monsoon is crucial for sowing kharif crops, and any shortfall increases production expenses due to the high cost of irrigation. As India witnessed above normal monsoon in 2025, the country saw record kharif and rabi production. According to the second advance estimates for 2025-26 released by the farm ministry, kharif foodgrain production is estimated at 174.14 million tonnes and rabi foodgrain production at 174.51mt—approximately 4.6mt (2.8%) and 5.3mt (3.2%) higher, respectively, than last year.

Kharif rice production is estimated at 123.92mt, up from 122.77mt in 2024-25. Rabi rice production is estimated at 16.72 mt. Wheat production is estimated at 120.2mt, up from 117.94mt.

Sudhir Panwar, farm expert and former member of the Uttar Pradesh Planning Commission, said a decline in rainfall is expected to adversely affect agricultural productivity, raising concerns about crop yields and farm incomes nationwide.