Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Skyscraping rents: How living in metros in India has become costlier than before

Skyscraping rents: How living in metros in India has become costlier than before

2 min read . 12:07 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
The demand for luxury residential properties in upscale colonies has grown across the seven cities of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

The capital value of luxury residential colonies in seven major cities increased by 2–9% while average monthly rent increased by 8–18% over the previous two years.

In the past three and a half years, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) average rent has increased by up to 29%, according to a survey by CREDAI-MCHI and data analytics company CRE Matrix. The survey states that when compared to December 2018, the average monthly rentals in more than 80 micro-markets of the MMR increased between 4% and 29% in August 2022.

In the past three and a half years, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) average rent has increased by up to 29%, according to a survey by CREDAI-MCHI and data analytics company CRE Matrix. The survey states that when compared to December 2018, the average monthly rentals in more than 80 micro-markets of the MMR increased between 4% and 29% in August 2022.

The MMR Property Rentals Tracker research examined trends in housing rentals for two-bedroom apartments in Grade-A structures that are no older than seven to eight years in Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad and Thane.

The MMR Property Rentals Tracker research examined trends in housing rentals for two-bedroom apartments in Grade-A structures that are no older than seven to eight years in Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad and Thane.

According to an Anarock report in September, the capital value of luxury residential colonies in seven major cities increased by 2–9% while average monthly rent increased by 8–18% over the previous two years.

According to an Anarock report in September, the capital value of luxury residential colonies in seven major cities increased by 2–9% while average monthly rent increased by 8–18% over the previous two years.

The demand for luxury residential properties in upscale colonies has grown across the seven cities of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, the report said.

The demand for luxury residential properties in upscale colonies has grown across the seven cities of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, the report said.

Also Read: Why would you buy apartment in Mumbai if..: Nikhil Kamath on housing market in India

Also Read: Why would you buy apartment in Mumbai if..: Nikhil Kamath on housing market in India

For luxury residences with 2,000 square feet, Worli in Mumbai witnessed the biggest rental gain of 18% to 2.35 lakh per unit per month from 2 lakh per month in 2020. Prior to COVID, annual increases in 2-year luxury rental rates were typically in the single digits, averaging between 5-7%.

For luxury residences with 2,000 square feet, Worli in Mumbai witnessed the biggest rental gain of 18% to 2.35 lakh per unit per month from 2 lakh per month in 2020. Prior to COVID, annual increases in 2-year luxury rental rates were typically in the single digits, averaging between 5-7%.

The average monthly rent in JP Nagar, Bengaluru increased by 13% to 52,000 per flat with 2,000 square feet in 2022 from 46,000 in 2020, according to the data. To 6,200 per square foot, capital value grew by 9%.

The average monthly rent in JP Nagar, Bengaluru increased by 13% to 52,000 per flat with 2,000 square feet in 2022 from 46,000 in 2020, according to the data. To 6,200 per square foot, capital value grew by 9%.

The average monthly rent in Hyderabad's HITECH City increased by 11% to 59,000 for each flat with 2,000 square feet. Capital prices increased by 7% to $6,100 per square foot.

The average monthly rent in Hyderabad's HITECH City increased by 11% to 59,000 for each flat with 2,000 square feet. Capital prices increased by 7% to $6,100 per square foot.

Also Read: Godrej Properties buys land in popular second home destination near Mumbai

Also Read: Godrej Properties buys land in popular second home destination near Mumbai

For a premium apartment with 2,000 square feet, the average monthly rent in Chennai's Anna Nagar increased by 13% to 63,000 from 56,000. From Rs. 11,300 per square foot to Rs. 11,850 per square foot, capital prices increased by 5%.

For a premium apartment with 2,000 square feet, the average monthly rent in Chennai's Anna Nagar increased by 13% to 63,000 from 56,000. From Rs. 11,300 per square foot to Rs. 11,850 per square foot, capital prices increased by 5%.

For a 2,000 square foot apartment in Alipore, Kolkata, the average rent increased 8% from 2020 to 2022, from 60,000 per month to 65,000. Inflation-adjusted capital costs rose by 4% to 13,500 per square foot.

For a 2,000 square foot apartment in Alipore, Kolkata, the average rent increased 8% from 2020 to 2022, from 60,000 per month to 65,000. Inflation-adjusted capital costs rose by 4% to 13,500 per square foot.

Also Read: Hyderabad, NCR, and Bengaluru top NRI housing wish list: Survey

Also Read: Hyderabad, NCR, and Bengaluru top NRI housing wish list: Survey

For a two-bedroom apartment in Golf Course Road in Delhi-NCR, the average monthly rent grew by 11% from 2020 to 70,000 to 78,000. Only 3% more was spent on capital, or 13,500 per square foot, compared to 13,150.

For a two-bedroom apartment in Golf Course Road in Delhi-NCR, the average monthly rent grew by 11% from 2020 to 70,000 to 78,000. Only 3% more was spent on capital, or 13,500 per square foot, compared to 13,150.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP