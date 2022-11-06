Skyscraping rents: How living in metros in India has become costlier than before

In the past three and a half years, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) average rent has increased by up to 29%, according to a survey by CREDAI-MCHI and data analytics company CRE Matrix. The survey states that when compared to December 2018, the average monthly rentals in more than 80 micro-markets of the MMR increased between 4% and 29% in August 2022.

