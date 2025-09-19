‘Slap Kangana Ranaut if she visits Tamil Nadu’, says Congress leader; 'won't make any difference,' responds BJP MP

Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri has sparked a controversy by sating that actor-politician Kangana Ranaut ‘should be slapped’ if she visits the southern state.

"Yesterday, 10-15 agriculturists came to me and reported that Kangana Ranaut once told the press about agricultural women that they are working in the feeble lands... One of the reporters asked her that even though those women are working in the fields, they are very prompt and brave, and capable of achieving anything... She (Kangana Ranaut) immediately replied that if given ₹100, they can come anywhere... I was shocked. Why is this lady, a sitting MP, criticising agricultural ladies? They come from rural India," Alagiri said on Thursday.

During the nationwide agitation against the now-suspended three farm laws, Ranaut, now a BJP MP from Himachal pradesh, had sparked a row by her comments on social media about an elderly woman at a protest site being paid ₹100 to sit there. After facing widespread backlash, the actor deleted the post.

Alagiri said he then told the agricultural workers that if Ranaut visits "our area", they should slap her the way a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable slapped her at the Chandigarh airport last year.

"A few months ago, when this lady (Ranaut) went to an airport, a lady police officer slapped her. The police officer said that 'wherever she goes, she abuses everyone and her words are very ugly'. I told the agricultural workers that if she comes to our area, you should do the same thing as the police officer at the airport. Only then will she rectify her mistake," Alagiri said.

'Emergency' star Kangana responded to the Congress leader's remarks and said that she "can go wherever she wants" across India.

"No one can stop anyone. If there are people who hate me, there are more people who love me," she told reporters in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

Kangana said she has received a positive reception in Tamil Nadu after playing the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivii'. Ranaut claimed that even opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu recently called her "Thalaivii".