Home >News >India >Slap Uddhav remark: Nashik Police summons Narayan Rane on 2 September

Slap Uddhav remark: Nashik Police summons Narayan Rane on 2 September

Union Minister Narayan Rane speaks to the media on the FIR filed against him regarding the remarks he made against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, in Mumbai on Tuesday.
1 min read . 10:28 AM IST Livemint

Rane had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said 'I would have given (him) a tight slap'

Nashik: Nashik Police has sent notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane in connection with the FIR lodged against him for his alleged 'derogatory' remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As per the information shared by the police, Rane has been asked to appear at the police station on September 2.

Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district after several FIRs were registered against him at several places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders for his remarks against Thackeray.

Rane had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap".

Hours after his arrest, Rane was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district. 

