Muti-cast ensemble

Akshay Kumar further said that any movie will reach the ‘epic’ standard only when it is multi-cast. Taking the example of Marvel movies, Kumar said, “Look at Hollywood, what kind of movies they’re bringing. It’s Marvel movies where everyone comes together and people want to see that. They want to experience and enjoy. The audience wants a story and much more. They don’t want to just give their money, they want a value for it," he said. “We need to all get together and do big cinema".