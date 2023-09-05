Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film ‘Jawan’ will have special 5 AM shows. This is happening for the first time in the history of Hindi cinema.

In an unprecedented move, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan is set to shake up the traditional cinematic timetable. For the first time in Bollywood history, shows will commence as early as 5 AM on the film's opening day. This has caught the attention of residents across various Indian cities who have been clamouring for similar early screenings.

Kolkata will be the first city to host the 5 AM showtime for Jawan, sparking enthusiasm in residents from other cities. Citizens took to social media platforms with requests to adopt these early-bird slots. Their appeal centres on the belief that everyone should have the chance to experience the film at this unique hour.

"Attention SRK Fans! Your love and excitement have spoken loud and clear, and we've listened!" wrote Miraj Cinemas, the third largest cinema chain in India, on X.

“Introducing a special 5 AM show of #Jawan exclusively at Miraj Cinemas, Kolkata! Because for King Khan, sleep can wait," it added. “Don't miss this one-of-a-kind experience. Hurry, tickets are flying faster than you can say 'SRK'!"

However, this is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has breathed new life into India's film industry. His previous film Pathaan was the first to fill cinema halls in Kashmir to capacity in over three decades. The Valley's theatres, which reopened just in 2022 following a long closure due to militant activities, saw queues of eager moviegoers for Pathaan.

As for Jawan, trade analysts have high expectations, predicting an opening of no less than ₹65 crore in the Indian market. The film has created enormous anticipation, especially in Southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where advanced bookings are sky-high. Cities like Hyderabad, Patna and Kolkata are also witnessing a surge in demand.