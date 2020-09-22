Slew of reforms on illiquidity, redemption in debt scheme in the offing: Sebi

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on a slew of reforms to bring in liquidity in debt mutual funds and help these schemes manage redemption stress, said Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Sebi said on Tuesday. These steps include backstop facility, minimum investment in liquid assets and additional transaction cost for redemption in schemes which have illiquid papers.

Speaking ahead of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the mutual fund industry body, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Tyagi said the industry has managed unprecedented covid-19 crisis well but was still hit by a couple of rough patches.

In March and April, the underlying bond market had become illiquid and only super-rated papers and government securities were finding buyers. Schemes which took credit risks and invested in lower-rated paper were left struggling to manage redemption pressures as well as the illiquidity stress.

Sebi and industry got together to manage these rough patches through some structural and interim measures.

For long-term growth of the industry and to protect investor interest, prudential risk management is the only alternative, he said.

Tyagi, referring to the ‘multi-cap’ circular, said the mutual fund industry should ensure that the schemes launched by them are true to label. “Improper categorisation will only hurt and confuse the investor," he said.

Sebi on 11 September had come out with a circular mandating multi-cap funds to allocate least 25% of their portfolios in large-, mid- and small-caps each by February 2021. This diktat had created apprehensions in a section of the industry that it could have a market destabilising effect and lead to huge amount of money flowing into small and midcap companies in a span of 6 months.

“We are not asking mutual funds to invest in these companies but just asking them to be true to label. AMFI has given us a couple of suggestions to help them in implementing the circular, we are considering them," said Tyagi.

On ensuring liquidity for open-ended debt schemes and developing corporate bond market beyond super-rated paper, Sebi is working to introduce steps and has referred some of these agendas to an expert committee, said Tyagi.

In May, Sebi had allowed certain category of debt funds to invest an additional 15% in liquid assets to meet the temporary covid-19 related redemption stress.

The expert panel under Mutual Fund Advisory Committee (MFAC) will suggest whether all category of open-ended debt schemes should invest a minimum percentage of their assets in liquid securities on a continuous basis. Mint had reported this first on 15 July.

Currently only liquid funds invest in liquid assets such as G-secs, treasury bills. Other category of debt funds such as PSU bond funds, credit risk funds, income funds are not mandated to invest in liquid paper.

“In the interim (till the committee submits is recommendations) the MFAC has suggested a minimum holding in liquid assets. A circular would soon be issued on it," said Tyagi.

The panel is also considering imposing a 'transaction cost' on investors who start redeeming their investment in debt schemes which are prone to illiquidity.

“This will ensure that the existing investors are protected," said Tyagi.

In addition, Sebi will soon mandate a 'backstop facility' for debt mutual funds. This would provide a last-resort support or security for securities that are present in debt scheme portfolio and are not finding any buyers.

“An entity which can trade in relatively illiquid investment grade corporate bonds be readily available in times of stress to buy such bonds from various market participants in the secondary market," said Tyagi.

Sebi is examining the setting up of such a backstop facility in consultation with various stakeholders.

“Of course, as a broad general guiding principle, for any such entity to be set up, the market participants should have ‘skin in the game’ and the ‘moral hazard’ problem ought to be satisfactorily addressed," he added.

