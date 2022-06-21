Slight dip in covid cases, India reports 9,923 new infections in last 24 hours

Slight dip in covid cases, India reports 9,923 new infections in last 24 hours1 min read . 11:05 AM IST
- The total active caseload has climbed to over 79,313, while 17 new fatalities were reported in a day
New Delhi: Covid cases declined marginally on Tuesday as India logged 9,923 new infections in the last 24 hours, down 2,858 cases from Monday.
The total active caseload has climbed to over 79,313, according to the union health ministry. Total covid-19 cases have reached 4,33,16,396 so far.
The country reported 17 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 5/24/890 so far.
The weekly positivity rate is presently at 2.67% while daily positivity rate is 2.55%.
States like Delhi have witnessed an active caseload of 5,375, Maharashtra has 24,613 cases, Haryana has recorded 3/103 cases while Kerala has reported more than 23/145 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 3/951 active cases; Karnataka has reported 4928 active cases so far.
In the last 24 hours, more than 7,293 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid, more than 42715193 people have recovered from the disease.
The country has conducted over 85.85 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,88,641 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 196.32 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
The central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 12.53 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, the union health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
