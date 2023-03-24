Home / News / India /  Slight dip in high-frequency indicators for Indian economy in Feb
Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of February 2023, seven of the 16 indicators were in red, four were in amber, and five in green—a slight deterioration from January, when seven indicators were in red and green each.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared:

Mint Macro Tracker
View Full Image
Mint Macro Tracker
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanay Sukumar
Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
