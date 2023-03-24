Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Slight dip in high-frequency indicators for Indian economy in Feb

Slight dip in high-frequency indicators for Indian economy in Feb

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST Tanay Sukumar
Around 16 indicators of Indian economy were in red during February

As of February 2023, seven of the 16 indicators were in red, four were in amber, and five in green—a slight deterioration from January, when seven indicators were in red and green each

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of February 2023, seven of the 16 indicators were in red, four were in amber, and five in green—a slight deterioration from January, when seven indicators were in red and green each.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared:

View Full Image
Mint Macro Tracker
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Mint Macro Tracker
Click on the image to enlarge
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
OPEN IN APP