Home > News > India > Slim chances of Locusts reaching Karnataka due to change in wind direction: State agri minister
Huge swarms of locusts sitting on the trees (ANI)
Huge swarms of locusts sitting on the trees (ANI)

Slim chances of Locusts reaching Karnataka due to change in wind direction: State agri minister

1 min read . Updated: 29 May 2020, 12:54 AM IST Sharan Poovanna

'The good thing is that the wind is not blowing in the direction towards Karnataka according to the MET department and 99.9% (locusts) will not come to the state,' BC Patil said in Bengaluru on Thursday

B.C.Patil, Karnataka's agriculture ministeron Thursday said that the chances of locusts reaching the state was slim due to change in wind direction.

"The good thing is that the wind is not blowing in the direction towards Karnataka ccording to the MET department and 99.9% (locusts) will not come to the state," Patil said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The statements come at a time when locusts attacks have been reported in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra among other states, threatening to destroy crops and add to the miseries of what has already been a difficult year due to the covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Patil said that the state government has already constituted a committee to look into the possibility of the locusts swarms reaching Karnataka.

He said that officials will be visiting districts like Kalaburagi, Bidar, Koppal and Yadgir and that they were constantly in touch with their counterparts in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Patil said that estimation of experts,the locusts were about 450 kms from Bidar, a district bordering Maharashtra.

As a precautionary measure, the state has stocked up on pesticide chlorpyrifos to be sprayed on fields, if locusts do enter Karnataka.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A swarm of desert locusts attacked Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan on Thursday. Mumbai's lack of agricultural farmland marks it relatively safe. (ANI Photo)

Locusts no more: Mumbaikars, please open your windows

3 min read . 28 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout