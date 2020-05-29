B.C.Patil, Karnataka's agriculture ministeron Thursday said that the chances of locusts reaching the state was slim due to change in wind direction.

"The good thing is that the wind is not blowing in the direction towards Karnataka ccording to the MET department and 99.9% (locusts) will not come to the state," Patil said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The statements come at a time when locusts attacks have been reported in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra among other states, threatening to destroy crops and add to the miseries of what has already been a difficult year due to the covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Patil said that the state government has already constituted a committee to look into the possibility of the locusts swarms reaching Karnataka.

He said that officials will be visiting districts like Kalaburagi, Bidar, Koppal and Yadgir and that they were constantly in touch with their counterparts in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Patil said that estimation of experts,the locusts were about 450 kms from Bidar, a district bordering Maharashtra.

As a precautionary measure, the state has stocked up on pesticide chlorpyrifos to be sprayed on fields, if locusts do enter Karnataka.

