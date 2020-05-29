Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Slim chances of Locusts reaching Karnataka due to change in wind direction: State agri minister
Huge swarms of locusts sitting on the trees

Slim chances of Locusts reaching Karnataka due to change in wind direction: State agri minister

1 min read . 12:54 AM IST Sharan Poovanna

'The good thing is that the wind is not blowing in the direction towards Karnataka according to the MET department and 99.9% (locusts) will not come to the state,' BC Patil said in Bengaluru on Thursday

B.C.Patil, Karnataka's agriculture ministeron Thursday said that the chances of locusts reaching the state was slim due to change in wind direction.

B.C.Patil, Karnataka's agriculture ministeron Thursday said that the chances of locusts reaching the state was slim due to change in wind direction.

"The good thing is that the wind is not blowing in the direction towards Karnataka ccording to the MET department and 99.9% (locusts) will not come to the state," Patil said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"The good thing is that the wind is not blowing in the direction towards Karnataka ccording to the MET department and 99.9% (locusts) will not come to the state," Patil said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The statements come at a time when locusts attacks have been reported in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra among other states, threatening to destroy crops and add to the miseries of what has already been a difficult year due to the covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Patil said that the state government has already constituted a committee to look into the possibility of the locusts swarms reaching Karnataka.

He said that officials will be visiting districts like Kalaburagi, Bidar, Koppal and Yadgir and that they were constantly in touch with their counterparts in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Patil said that estimation of experts,the locusts were about 450 kms from Bidar, a district bordering Maharashtra.

As a precautionary measure, the state has stocked up on pesticide chlorpyrifos to be sprayed on fields, if locusts do enter Karnataka.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated