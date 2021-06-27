Pakistan Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a "slip of the tongue " when he called slain al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a martyr.

Chaudhry said Pakistan considers Osama Bin Laden a terrorist and al-Qaeda as a terrorist outfit.

Last year, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had recalled how the Americans had conducted an operation in Abbottabad and "killed Osama Bin Laden -- martyred him". In a video clip, Khan lashed out at the US for how Laden had been killed in Abbottabad. Khan said, "shaheed kar diya".

Recently, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that Khan's remarks were taken "out of context".

"He [PM Imran Khan] was quoted out of context. And, uh, you know, a particular section of the media played it up," he added.

Osama bin Laden was the head of the global terror group Al Qaeda and the brain behind the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States in 2001.

Osama bin Laden was killed in a military operation by US Navy Seals in 2011 at the garrison town Abbottabad.

He was accused of engineering numerous terror attacks worldwide, particularly targeting the American installations including the 9/11 incident of 2001 in which close to 3,000 people lost their lives when five planes were hijacked to target American cities.

