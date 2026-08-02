Slipper hurled at Pappu Yadav during press conference as MP defends Ram temple donation skit

Independent MP Pappu Yadav was targeted with a slipper during a press conference at his Delhi residence on Sunday after defending his controversial Parliament protest over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple. The incident briefly disrupted the media interaction, triggered a scuffle between the MP's supporters and the alleged attacker, and further intensified the political storm surrounding the skit that has already resulted in police complaints and an FIR.

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The footwear was thrown while Yadav was responding to criticism over Friday's demonstration inside the Parliament House complex, where he, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad staged a symbolic protest alleging irregularities in donations at the Ram temple. The protest has drawn sharp condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindu organisations and religious leaders, who accused the MPs of hurting religious sentiments.

Slipper thrown after confrontation during press conference The disruption unfolded when a man attending the press conference challenged Yadav over the protest and accused him of insulting Lord Ram. Moments later, he hurled a slipper towards the MP, prompting Yadav's supporters to restrain him as chaos briefly erupted at the venue.

According to police sources, the alleged attacker has been identified as 34-year-old Sumit, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh who works in the iron fabrication business in Ghaziabad. Investigators said he has no previous criminal record.

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Police also questioned another man, identified as Happy, who was waiting in a sport utility vehicle parked outside Yadav's residence when the incident occurred. Officers are examining the claims made by both individuals and are investigating the motive behind the episode.

Sources close to Yadav alleged that the two men had entered the venue posing as journalists. They further claimed that while one threw the slipper, a knife was recovered from the other before both were handed over to the police. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the claim regarding the alleged recovery of a knife.

Pappu Yadav says he will not be intimidated Speaking to reporters after the incident, Yadav described the episode as an attack intended to silence him.

"He attacked me in front of all you people. I was attacked, students were attacked. What is Papu Yadav's crime? Is it my mistake or that of (former temple trust general secretary) Champat Rai? They have stolen donations."

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He added, "Those who want to kill me can do so; I will not be scared."

Earlier in the press conference, Yadav defended his protest and rejected allegations that it insulted Hindu beliefs.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Leads Oppositions' Parliament Protest Over Ram Mandir Funds Row

"Saffron is part of our culture. Sanatan is the way of life for us," he said, arguing that his demonstration was intended to protect Sanatan rather than disrespect it.

He also questioned whether the saffron colour was "a monopoly of the RSS".

FIR and political backlash over Parliament protest The confrontation comes a day after an FIR was registered in Varanasi against Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Awadhesh Prasad following complaints by seers alleging that their Parliament protest hurt religious sentiments.

Separately, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other party leaders submitted a police complaint in Delhi over the same demonstration.

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During the protest, the opposition MPs used donation boxes as props while Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron robes, symbolically placed money into his pockets to represent what they alleged was the theft of donations linked to the Ram temple. Hindu organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), accused the participants of insulting Sanatan Dharma and demanded action against them.

The BJP renewed its criticism on Sunday, accusing Rahul Gandhi and Yadav of offending Hindu sentiments and demanding a public apology.

Congress questions Delhi Police security The Congress also weighed in after the incident, with the party questioning the security arrangements available to an opposition Member of Parliament.

Tagging a video of the episode, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera criticised the Delhi Police, stating:

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“The Delhi Police seems remarkably efficient when it comes to repressing students peacefully demanding their constitutional rights. But when it comes to protecting a vocal Opposition leader – even a sitting Member of Parliament – at his own residence, it suddenly falls short.”

Khera further alleged that the force's performance had deteriorated under the current police leadership, adding:

"Ever since Anurag Kumar took charge as Delhi's Police Commissioner, the force's record has gone from bad to worse."

Police said the investigation into Sunday's incident is continuing, while authorities also probe the broader circumstances surrounding the confrontation at Yadav's residence.