‘Slipper was raised, left me orphaned’—Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya shares ordeal, slams Tejashwi Yadav

After a cryptic post about quitting politics and “disowning” family, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, in an emotional post on X, shared her ordeal and claimed a "slipper was raised”, further leaving her “orphaned”. She slammed her brother Tejashwi Yadav and suggested he should have “get his own kidney transplanted” after Acharya gave her “dirty” kidney to her father.

This comes after Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) rout in Bihar assembly elections.

She said, “Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult…Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned...”

In a subsequent post on X, she recounted taking crores of rupees for her father's kidney transplantation and later advised women to look after their children and in-laws' household.

She mentioned, “Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in... To all the daughters and sisters who are married, I will say that when there's a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted... All sisters and daughters should look after their own homes and families, take care of their children and their in-laws' household without caring for their parents, think only about themselves..”

“For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family, my three children, didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini,” she added.

Acharya's earlier post “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …and I’m taking all the blames," she posted on X.

Who is Rohini Acharya? Rohini Acharya, the second daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and sister of Tejashwi Yadav, holds an MBBS degree. Her husband, Samresh Singh, is a software engineer and the son of retired income tax officer Rai Ranvijay Singh, who is a family friend of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

