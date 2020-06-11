Slow transmission of rate cuts affects returns on HAM road projects

A 200 bps expansion in the spread between the bank rate and the applicable MCLR on Ind-Ra rated HAM projects (assuming no MCLR cut) could lower the average debt servicing coverage ratio (DSCR) by 0.12x and equity internal rate of return (IRR) by 530 bps. “However, the impact on average DSCR (reduced by 0.09x) and equity IRR (reduced by 409 bps) will be lower in the event there is a 40% transmission. The average transmission between bank rate and an applicable MCLR was 40% between June 2019 and May 2020. The impact assessment study assumes a constant spread for the life of the asset and any reduction in the spread could minimise the impact. As the lower transmission affects the initial years by a higher degree than the later years of project operations, this analysis is also relevant during the period where there is a material delay in transmission."