Slum dwellers evacuated as Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi after rains

Scores of people who lived in the floodplain area of Yamuna River in the national capital were forced to evacuate themselves to higher places nearby in the early hours of Tuesday after the river breached the danger mark, threatening their lives and lifelong earnings.

The officials engaged in the evacuation operation said the Yamuna River has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, and the people residing in flood-prone areas of the river have to be relocated to safer locations.

The affected families have been moved from the floodplains near Akshardham to the Mayur Vihar area, specifically Mayur Place, Pusta Road, and Khel Goan, a member of a local NGO said.

The Yamuna River crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in the national capital Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated by the authorities.

Yamuna River crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in the national capital Monday evening

Mostly composed of small-time farmers or shopkeepers and odd-job workers, the displaced people appealed to the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital to help them tide over the crisis.

Kiran, in her mid-30s, whose family had a small farm in the floodplain, said, all of it got destroyed in the flooding, and her family members had to rush out to safety in the early hours of Tuesday, reported PTI.

"All our vegetables have been destroyed in the flooding. We have lost our means of livelihood as our agricultural produce is the only source of income for our family. Our huts also got destroyed. My mother-in-law fell down in the rush and got hurt," PTI quoted Kiranas saying.

Santosh Lal, another displaced who runs a nursery in the area, said he has been living in the area for the last 23 years.

"Every 2-3 years, such flooding takes place. The last time it happened was three years ago, and the government did send help," PTI quoted Santosh Lal as saying.

"This year, so far the government has not helped," Santosh alleged.

"The government of Delhi has been working from 10 am to set up tents and facilities for food and beverages for the affected people," PTI reported Prashant, a Civil Defence volunteer, as saying.

"The Civil Defence aims to help more people," he added.

Naneh, who has been living in the area for the last five years said, around midnight, he and his family left their home and moved to the pavements on Pusta Road in Mayur Vihar.

He said they have no earnings left and "urgently need help from the government for food and water."

The Yamuna floodplains provide a precarious bedding for hundreds of shanties across its wide swath where some of the poorest people of the city, mostly migrants, find shelter.