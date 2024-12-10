Former Karnataka Chief Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, instrumental in transforming Bengaluru into the Silicon Valley of India, passed away at 92. Siddaramaiah, Chandrababu Naidu and Priyank Kharge offered condolences

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, the visionary behind Bengaluru's transformation into the Silicon Valley of India, passed away at the age of 92, on Tuesday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge, condoled SM Krishna's death on X, stating that Bengaluru is still reaping the “benefits of his vision." Kharge added, the former Karnataka Chief Minister's “ vision and dedication shaped Karnataka’s progress and his corporate approach towards governance for Bengaluru endeared him to many."

‘Was a guide and mentor…’ Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his grief, and said that SM Krishna was a ‘guide and mentor’ to him during “his early days in the Congress." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Karnataka will forever remain indebted to him, especially for his visionary leadership in transforming the IT-BT sector during his tenure as Chief Minister," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

‘True leader who prioritised welfare’ Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also condoled SM Krishna's death. “ I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister, Sri SM Krishna Garu. Our friendship transcended the competitive spirit we shared in attracting investments to our respective states. He was a true leader who always prioritized the welfare of his people. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," Naidu posted on X.

‘Longtime Karnataka colleague’ Former Prime Minister of India, and Janata Dal (Secular) president, H D Devegowda posted on X that SM Krishna was his ‘longtime Karnataka colleague’. “ We started out in politics around the same time, and cultivated very different approaches to development and governance. Om Shanti," wrote Devegowda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra also expressed his grief over the passing away of SM Krishna, reported PTI.