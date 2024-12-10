Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  SM Krishna, former EAM and Karnataka CM, passes away at 92

SM Krishna, former EAM and Karnataka CM, passes away at 92

Livemint

  • SM Krishna, former EAM and Karnataka CM, passes away at 92

Former Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani (File)

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, former External Affairs Minister of India and Karnataka chief minister, passed away at 92.

Krishna served as Karnataka's Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004 and was credited with transforming Bengaluru into the Silicon Valley of India.

Earlier this year, he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in recognition of his six-decade-long political career.

(This is a breaking news)

