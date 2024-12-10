The Karnataka government will observe three days of mourning following the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna, who passed away at the age of 92 due to prolonged illness. His last rites will be conducted with full state honours, and no functions or celebrations will take place during this period.

The 92-year-old Krishna had been ailing for quite some time and died at his residence in Bengaluru early Tuesday morning, his family told PTI.

"Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others," Modi said in a post on X.

Born in Somanahalli in Karnataka's Mandya district on May 1, 1932, Krishna started his career in electoral politics in 1962 by winning the Maddur assembly seat as an Independent.

He was associated with the Praja Socialist Party before joining the Congress. He ended his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress in March 2017 and joined the BJP.

He announced his resignation from the Congress in January 2017, saying the party was in a state of confusion on whether it needed mass leaders or not.

In January last year, Krishna announced that he was retiring from active politics, citing his age as the reason.

As a Congress leader, he served as the 16th chief minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004.

He also served as the governor of Maharashtra and was the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2009 to 2012.