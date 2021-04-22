Small biz hit as oxygen flow gets diverted to fight covid

The government on 18 April restricted the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes. It, however, exempted some industries such as makers of ampules and vials and oxygen cylinders, pharmaceuticals, petroleum refineries, steel plants, nuclear energy facilities, wastewater treatment plants, food and water purification, and process industries that require uninterrupted operation of furnaces. “These small- and mid-sized firms typically do not have captive oxygen plants and source their requirement through merchant suppliers for operations such as welding, cutting, cleaning and chemical processes," said Gautam Shahi, director, Crisil Ratings.