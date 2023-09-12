Small borrowers stay clear of sanctioned loans as rates rise3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:32 PM IST
RBI data showed that from a utilisation of 67.3% in December, and 66.9% in March,small borrowers’ loan utilisation stood at 65.5% in June.
MUMBAI : Small borrowers or those with loans of up to ₹2 lakh have started to utilise less of their sanctioned credit limits after December as interest rates rose, indicating a reluctance to take on additional debt.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message