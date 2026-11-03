Small business, big revenue: He sells Maggi in hills; earns whopping ₹14000 per day - Read how he earns massive moolah

A roadside Maggi stall at Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang Pass has caught the attention of social media users after a content creator shared details of the business's estimated daily sales. Despite being the off-season, when tourist footfall is relatively low, the vendor reportedly sells 60–70 plates of Maggi and around 200 cups of tea every day, generating an estimated turnover of ₹14,000– ₹15,000.

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The figures came to light after content creator Harsh Chauhan shared an Instagram video of his interaction with the local vendor during a visit to Rohtang Pass. Curious about how much business the stall generates during the quieter months, Chauhan asked the seller about his daily sales.

According to the vendor, he sells approximately 60–70 plates of Maggi, priced at ₹100 each, and nearly 200 cups of tea at ₹40 per cup. He also receives some orders for eggs, although these are considerably fewer.

How much does the Maggi seller make in a day? Chauhan shared a breakdown of the vendor's sales in the caption accompanying his Instagram video.

At the reported prices, sales of Maggi contribute approximately ₹6,000– ₹7,000 to the daily turnover. The sale of 200 cups of tea adds another ₹8,000. This takes the estimated daily sales to around ₹14,000– ₹15,000, excluding additional revenue from eggs.

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Gross daily sales and not actual profit Chauhan highlighted that these figures were recorded during the off-season, when less tourists at the mountain destination. He also talked about the possibility of higher sales during the peak tourist season.

However, the estimated ₹14,000– ₹15,000 represents the stall's gross daily sales and should not be confused with the vendor's actual earnings or profit. The cost of ingredients, supplies and other operating expenses would need to be deducted to arrive at the take-home income.

Social media users point out the costs and challenges The video has prompted discussions about the earning potential of small roadside businesses, with several users impressed by the sales figures.

However, others urged viewers to consider the expenses and difficulties involved in operating a food stall at a remote, high-altitude location. Transporting ingredients and other supplies to Rohtang Pass, dealing with harsh weather and managing the daily operations can add to the cost of running the business.

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Some users also pointed out that the effort involved in bringing supplies to the location should be considered before judging the vendor's income based on sales figures alone.

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