Jagdeep Rangar, managing director and founder of auto parts maker Stork Rubber Products, has his hopes pinned on the end of the nationwide lockdown on 14 April. An extension would put his company in serious jeopardy, he said.

Rangar has already mentally written off April completely with almost half of the month lost to the lockdown. He is now looking at demand resuming in May but only at a quarter of the monthly average as the best-case scenario.

“Currently, our shipments are held up and there is a concern over payments from customers overseas," Rangar said. The company, which employs 45 people and clocked sales of ₹82 crore in FY2019, estimates a 15% drop in the year ended 31 March because of the decline in demand across the value chain. “We may not downsize our employee count but there is no question of hiring anymore," Rangar said.

As the country entered the 14th day of the three-week lockdown on Tuesday, stories of the acute distress faced by small businesses abounded. While, manufacturers have been hit by the double whammy of both demand and workforce vanishing overnight, prospects remain bleak for the services sector too as consumers cut down on discretionary spending.

Industry experts warn that more than a quarter of India’s 63 million micro, small and medium companies may have to shutter before the end of summer if they fail to tide over the acute cash crunch.

“Supply chain and production disruptions have impacted our business in the current season. We have a lot of surplus inventory for summer appliance categories such as air conditioners, air coolers, and water purifiers because of reduced production in February and March, said Arpit Chhabra, chief executive officer and co-founder IoTfy, a technology partner to consumer durables and appliances brands. “Overall, we anticipate at least 15% less production compared to initial plans. This hits us badly because capital gets trapped in inventory," he said.

Experts maintain that survivability of smaller businesses is threatened further by the dual challenges of working capital shortage and lack of manpower. “It remains to be seen whether a large portion of the workforce that has already left for native places in the wake of the lockdown, comes back when the situation becomes somewhat normal," said the founder of a manpower staffing company. “While the government has done well in ensuring direct transfers to the needy, this will not add to demand revival per se and is only aimed at ensuring basic survival for those without any resources and rightly so" said Nachiket Naik, head of corporate lending of Arka Fincap, a Mumbai-based non-banking financial company that is part of the Kirloskar group.

“Most small businesses are seeing extended payment cycles leaving them with very little or no cash in hand" he said, adding “one way of addressing this could be to ask the banks to also extend the working capital cycle in tandem".

Industry executives argue that further tweaks in the current regulations are warranted to tide over the crisis. In March, the government decided to bear the 24% contribution of both employee and employer combined to the Employees’ Provident Fund for the next three months. EPF rules mandate a 12% contribution by both employee and employer from the monthly salary. “Though this comes as a relief to the MSME and SMEs but only businesses having up to 100 employees and 90% of them earning less than ₹15,000 per month would be able to avail this benefit," said Chetan Sangoi, member, Retailers Association of India.

“The problem is that many companies will not be able to avail this scheme because 25% of employees are administrative staff whose salary is often more than ₹15,000," added Sangoi.