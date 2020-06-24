NEW DELHI: Tuncertainty around the reopening of cinema halls may have caused much anxiety to Bollywood’s biggest producers but has actually brought cheer to makers of small and medium-scale films that have managed to negotiate profitable deals with video streaming platforms.

Easily recovering their Rs25 crore-Rs30 crore budget, with a 20-30% premium in some cases, industry experts say the video-on-demand platforms have consciously overpaid for these films, something they definitely wouldn’t have done under ordinary circumstances, to meet increasing consumer demand right now as OTT (over the top) viewership spikes to unprecedented levels over the past three months.

According to an EY study, 61% consumers are streaming more content than they were before the lockdown with time spent on video streaming surging 1.2 times to an average of 4.2 hours per user per week.

“Of course, the streaming services will have to pay a premium, no filmmaker is going to undervalue his film at this point," Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema said, adding that OTT platforms operational in India will have to bleed over the next couple of years and keep acquisition prices high if they want to build rich libraries for an audience base that is expanding by the day.

Mohan refers to films such as Gulabo Sitabo and Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl that were lapped up by Amazon Prime Video and Netflix respectively for nearly twice the amount they would have got in a normal scenario. At Rs65 crore, Gulabo Sitabo has more than recovered its Rs30-crore budget and made a big profit.

“This has to be viewed holistically, everyone including us, film producers and talent knows release windows have changed and certain revenue streams are not on the table anymore but everyone has to rationalize their mindsets to provide value to customers," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, had said when asked about acquisition prices being higher for these films.

Meanwhile Disney+ Hotstar is slated to announce a line-up of direct-to-digital releases including Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi, crime drama The Big Bull besides its in-house Fox Star productions like Laxmmi Bomb, Dil Bechara, Lootcase and others. For the last mentioned, Disney already owned the satellite and digital rights, having paid their co-producers in advance.

Disney did not respond to Mint’s queries.

“Digital releases were earlier linked to the theatrical box office of a film and helped recover around 10% of the basic investment. Post-covid, that has escalated to at least 75-80% on an average," said Neeraj Roy, founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media. The covid-19 pandemic has helped OTT platforms expose many more Indians to broader stories as they remained locked up and turned to home screens for entertainment creating further need for popular Bollywood genres like romance and comedy drama.

To be sure, film exhibitors are hopeful of restarting business with big star vehicles such as Sooryavanshi and Radhe whose producers have decided to wait for cinemas to reopen. Siddharth Jain, director of the INOX Group, considers the few films going directly to digital as aberrations. But trade experts say Indians have tasted blood with video streaming platforms during this pandemic.

“The demand for films on part of the OTTs is not going away and they will try and keep wooing filmmakers. It is definitely going to be a tough time for theatre owners," Mohan said, referring to the fact that while the big tent-pole films may contribute 60% of the annual box office, there are barely a dozen such offerings in a year and the smaller films take up much more space in the annual calendar, notwithstanding the fact they are always offered a raw deal as far as shows and timings go. Clearly, they will have much stronger bargaining power now.

