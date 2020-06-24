Small films, big profits as makers rake in moolah from streaming platforms

“The demand for films on part of the OTTs is not going away and they will try and keep wooing filmmakers. It is definitely going to be a tough time for theatre owners," Mohan said, referring to the fact that while the big tent-pole films may contribute 60% of the annual box office, there are barely a dozen such offerings in a year and the smaller films take up much more space in the annual calendar, notwithstanding the fact they are always offered a raw deal as far as shows and timings go. Clearly, they will have much stronger bargaining power now.