Small films hit theatres waiting for Bollywood biggies

It would have also been easy for these films to directly go to OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms, but multiplex owners also needed content to test whether audiences are feeling confident enough to come to theatres, especially in the absence of big-budget titles, said film industry experts. On the part of theatres, it is not just about assigning more screens to the movies, but also offering flexible options to movie lovers who have been waiting for new content, in terms of shows and timings. In unusual circumstances such as these, such smaller films get at least 60-70% more screens because of the absence of other big films. On a big release date like Christmas 2020 that would have ideally seen the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, all screens would have been divided between it and Wonder Woman, leaving no room for a film like Shakeela.