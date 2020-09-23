Small firms catch the deadly IOU virus

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has requested its members to adhere to payment timelines, too. “We said that the small and the medium companies should be immediately paid. We have a very strong follow-up mechanism. Every national council meeting we have had so far, this has been a topic of discussion," Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of CII, said. He added that the government has started releasing money while corporates are responding responsibly as well. “One understands that delayed payments can lead to bigger implications not only on the economy but also on individual companies and the supply-chain. There might be SMEs which might just disappear," he warned.