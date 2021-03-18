Tech giant Google ’s policy decision to reduce Play Store commissions to 15% for app makers will help small game developers in India, who are building casual games for global markets.

According to experts, while real-money games and fantasy sports platforms have done well, Indian developers are still struggling to earn from in-app purchases (IAPs).

Keerti Singh, co-founder of cricket game Hitwicket, said the move will motivate more developers to “consciously start thinking" about monetizing games via virtual goods over ads, which makes for better user experience compared to ad-driven games.

With lower commissions, experts said small developers can add $150,000 to their bottom lines, which will help them reinvest in their businesses. “Mobile gaming derives revenues either from advertising or from IAPs," said Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director, JetSynthesis, a digital entertainment and technology firm.

“In a country like India, where there are many small developers and 90% of the market is on Android, it gives them a lot of savings to use for other purposes," he added.

Singh said small developers will be able to divert the funds towards acquiring more users. “Every game that has to generate revenue has to spend on user acquisition," she said.

At the moment, Google transfers 70% of what a developers earn to their accounts, while now it will be transferring 85% of the money. Developers could put this money back in their business to acquire users, not only in India but also overseas, where customers are easier to monetize.

“The biggest winners are Indian developers making apps for the world that do convert more in IAPs" said Oliver Jones, co-founder and director of Bangalore-based gaming firm Bombay Play. Jones said that $100,000 could be enough for a frugal developer to run an entire team.

Experts said the amount, though not huge for a startup ecosystem, could help developers in the initial days. “In games, it takes you a while to crack the monetization model where you can hit the right unit economics. But the moment you crack that model, then it becomes a function of user acquisition," said Singh.

