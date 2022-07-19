Small, medium enterprises hiring picks pace with economic revival: Report1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 04:42 PM IST
- Micro, small, and medium enterprises accounted for more than 70% of the hyperlocal jobs on apna.co
Listen to this article
Bengaluru: With a spike in hiring across businesses in the country post pandemic, jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co, has reported a 13% year-on-year increase in small businesses joining the platform in the first quarter of the current fiscal.