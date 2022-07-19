Bengaluru: With a spike in hiring across businesses in the country post pandemic, jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co, has reported a 13% year-on-year increase in small businesses joining the platform in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises accounted for more than 70% of the hyperlocal jobs on the platform this season, it said in a report.

“The reopening of markets has had a positive impact on business growth across India Inc. With an aim to cater to the masses and manage the sudden demand-supply gap, companies across India have increased their hiring for various job roles," said apna.co in a press release on Tuesday.

The portal, apna.co also recorded an increase in employers hiring in manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, aviation, beauty and wellness. As per the report shared by apna, employers across the country are hiring for roles such as Telecallers, BPO executives, computer data entry operators, back office staff, delivery partners, sales executives, accounts and finance executives amongst other roles.

A majority of the new employers who registered on apna in the last three months were from cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

About 32% of the new employers joined the platform from tier 2 cities like Bhubaneswar, Vadodara and Cuttack.

Employers in northern India sought roles such as telecallers, field sales, delivery people, and finance, whereas employers in southern and eastern India hired for job roles such as business development, cook, marketing, retail/counter sales.

As a post-pandemic trend, more than 8% employers in the last quarter gave an option of permanent WFH for select job roles. Many employers have also offered employees the flexibility to work from home or office in a hybrid work setup, said the report.