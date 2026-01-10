Small plane crashes in Odisha's Sundargarh, people trapped inside; fire teams rush to spot

A small private jet crashed at Odisha's Sundargarh district in Rourkela on Saturday, with people trapped inside. Upon receiving the information, fire units from Rourkela Fire Station and Panposh Fire Station were rushed to the scene for rescue efforts.

The jet was a nine-seater, small aircraft (Caravan 208), operated by India One Air – flying from Bhubaneshwar to Rourkela. The jet had a total of six people on board – including two pilots and four passengers.

No casualties have been reported. Passengers and the pilots are currently receiving medical treatment.

How did the plane crash? The jet bearing Regn. VT-KSS was flying from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. It had departed at 12:27 hours on Saturday, 10 January, and was 8 nautical miles short of reaching Rorukela when the plane crash-landed at a place near Jalda.

Shortly after take-off, the flight crew detected a technical problem and issued a “Mayday” call in line with standard safety protocols. The pilots then acted swiftly and professionally, executing a forced landing in an open area near Kansor, around 15–20 km short of Rourkela, at approximately 1:20 pm IST, said India One Air.

According to a statement from the Government of Odisha, pilots flying the jet ensured the landing – due to which lives have been saved.

Crew, passengers undergoing treatment Upon receiving news of the crash, the district administration reached and shifted the injured pilots and passengers to the medical facilities at Rourkela.

Three of the affected passengers are being treated at J.P. Hospital, while two pilots and another passenger are being treated at RGH, Rourkela.

