Small savings schemes' interest rates for April-June quarter hiked. Details here2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:15 PM IST
- The interest rate for senior citizens savings scheme has been hiked to 8.2 per cent
- However, the govt has kept the rate for PPF scheme unchanged for this period
The Central Government on 31 March hiked the rate of interests on various small savings schemes including Senior Citizen Savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme, Monthly Income Savings scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra, and all post office time deposits during the April to June quarter of financial year 2023-24.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×