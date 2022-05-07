Smallcase may face heavy blow from Sebi settlement order on research analysts

Sandeep Parekh, Managing Partner, Finsec Law Advisors came out strongly against the Sebi order. In a series of tweets, Parekh said that offering model portfolios is within the legal definition of what a research analyst can do. Furthermore there is no evidence to show that Jeswani has been dishonest or sloppy and non-diligent. “The only problem which appears is that he has spoken of providing 'advisory services' on calls with clients. Which doesn't seem to be an ethical violation or a regulatory violation. Yes it is mis-labelling the service," Parekh tweeted. “The order imposes a massive 28.6 lakh rupees settlement amount and also a bar from applying for any licence for the next three years. This is improper for two reasons. One, because Jesani has breached no law. Two, more importantly, it will introduce a chill in people providing honest regulated services. It is also worrying that the regulator has chosen to go after a case like this while literally tens of thousands provide unregulated 'stock tips' in social media which are dishonest," he added.

