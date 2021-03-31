Smaller cities lead recovery in air travel

The recovery in India’s air passenger traffic, which plunged to record lows after the coronavirus outbreak early last year, is coming from smaller towns and cities and not the large metropolises that had boasted of record airport footfall.

According to data from state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI), which runs most airports in the country, February saw a growing number of tier-II and tier-III cities contributing a greater share of overall domestic passenger traffic compared with a year earlier.

This revival stands threatened from the second wave of covid-19, which has resulted in increased local restrictions in many parts of the country.

Domestic passenger traffic began declining towards the end of December 2019 owing to the onset of the pandemic and dropped to zero when flights across India were grounded in March 2020 as part of virus containment measures.

However, in recent months, smaller towns and cities have witnessed significant uptick in passenger additions. Though a large number of cities still remain in the negative territory in passenger traffic, compared with a year earlier, the gap is filling fast for smaller centres as opposed to metros.

Passenger traffic growth for tier-II and tier-III cities such as Bagdogra, Raipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Belgaum, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Mysore continues to be in the negative territory with numbers ranging from single digit to early double digits.

However, in some smaller cities and towns such as Srinagar (9.8%), Chandigarh (9.1%), Leh (10.5%), Dibrugarh (8.8%), Rajkot (7.9%), Dimapur (3.5%), Kandla (23.4%), Salem (2.7%), Lilabari (11.2%), Hindon (30.8%), and Kishangarh (27.3%), passenger traffic growth in February already exceeded the year-ago levels.

In a striking contrast, the figures for big metros were in the negative range between 32% to 46% compared with a year earlier.

These included New Delhi (-37.8%), Mumbai (-45.2%), Bangalore (-39.2%), Hyderabad (-33.6%), Kolkata (-32.5%) and Chennai (-46.7%), where domestic passenger traffic continues to lag last year's figures.

Overall, Indian airports saw 16.87 million passengers during February, comprising 15.44 million domestic passengers, and 1.43 million international passengers, down 42.8% from a year earlier.

Domestic passengers during February fell 35.9% from a year earlier, while international passengers during the month fell 73.6% from the year-ago period.

During the April 2020-February 2021 period, airports saw 98.43 million passengers, down 69.6% from the year-ago period. During this period, domestic air traffic dropped 65.4% while international air traffic fell 86.7%.

A strong recovery in domestic traffic in tier-II and tier-III cities indicates people are still travelling to meet their friends and family, though corporate bookings have not returned to pre-covid levels, which is evident with companies only booking for necessary travel, said a senior official with a Gurugram-based airline.

“Traffic at major cities such as Mumbai and Bangalore are registering slower growth due to rising number of covid-19 cases and resulting travel restrictions put in place by the state governments," the official added.

India's air passenger traffic is expected to rebound to pre-covid levels only by FY2022 though it will widely lag the levels seen in FY16, credit rating agency Icra said in a recent report.

