Smaller firms tilt towards digital channels for sales amid pandemic: Crisil

MUMBAI: Smaller enterprises have shown a “big digital shift" to shore up sales amid these times of pandemic, according to a Crisil survey.

According to the report, the adoption of digital sales channels among micro and small enterprises (MSEs) has increased significantly since the covid-19 pandemic struck.

The survey covered 566 micro and small enterprises with annual turnover less then ₹25 crore. Of these, 45% were micro enterprises, with revenue less than ₹5 crore and rest were small enterprises with ₹5-25 crore in income.

Conducted in November, the survey aimed to gauge changes in the level of usage of digital channels including that of online aggregators, social media platforms, and owned websites.

As per the survey, about 60% of the respondents adopting digital selling said it helped them weather the pandemic-induced stress, while the rest said it boosted sales.

Bhushan Parekh, director, Crisil, believes that increasing digitalisation enlarges the footprint of MSEs, helping them tap newer markets and improve access to credit.

“About 29% of the MSEs surveyed were using digital sales channels such as online aggregators/ market places, social media, and mobile marketing before the pandemic struck. That number has shot up to 53% among small enterprises and 47% among micro enterprises as of November. Despite their limitations, micro enterprises are not very far from small enterprises in digital adoption. Also, many more are now saying they will take the digital route soon" he added.

Among manufacturing sectors, gems and jewellery and textiles show the most improvement – largely non-precious, stone-studded, imitation and luxury fashion which has more than quadrupled to 55% in November from 13% before the pandemic. It was followed by textiles MSEs, which showed a jump of 38% in adoption of digital channels compared with 20% before the pandemic.

Among manufacturers of unbranded food products, including agro-produce processing units such as rice, wheat, and flour millers, and manufacturers of unbranded packaged foods, digital revenues slipped a notch given the localised nature of demand.

Pharmaceuticals, excluding that of medicine retailers, was unchanged at 29% because of relatively higher offline demand and among service providers, the real estate and human resource sectors have seen higher digital adoption.

“Realtors were impacted by the pandemic largely due to the unavailability of migrant labour and travel restrictions,". Eventually, these players adapted to the new normal by adopting digital sales channels and partnered with online aggregators to help them with lead generation," said Manasi Kulkarni, associate director at Crisil.

