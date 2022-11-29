Small-ticket-sized loans grow rapidly in post-Covid. What to expect ahead?

While the Coronavirus pandemic did put the world at a standstill for a periodic time in 2020, however, it only led to impressive growth in small ticket-sized loans, personal loans, and consumer durables loans. Between FY19 to FY22, these unsecured retail loans have grown rapidly at around 25%, as per the data. The growth in these unsecured retail loans is likely to continue to pick up momentum going forward.

