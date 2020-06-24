A smart machine with artificial intelligence-based sensors has been installed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport in Madhya Pradesh which warns people to keep a safe distance when a gap of one metre is not maintained.

The machine relays messages in both Hindi and English languages like "Door Rahiye, Surakshit Rahiye and Keep Distance, Stay Safe". It also has an in-built alarm.

Airport director Aryma Sanyal said that the machine was developed by a private firm and is equipped with artificial intelligence-based sensors.

The machine was inaugurated by Indore BJP MP Shankar Lalwani on Wednesday.

"This machine will make people aware about COVID-19 threat and will also help in checking the spread of infection," Lalwani said.

At present, this machine is used on an experimental basis at the departure gate of the airport where people stand in a queue before entering the main terminal building, Sanyal said.

Another machine will be installed at the arrival gate, where chances of crowding are more.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

