Smart TV market sees double-digit growth in India3 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 05:25 PM IST
Smart TV penetration is growing in India as more buyers are now upgrading their TV sets to access over-the-top (OTT) content on a bigger screen
Smart TV penetration is growing in India as more buyers are now upgrading their TV sets to access over-the-top (OTT) content on a bigger screen
New Delhi: The smart TV market in India is seeing double-digit growth even as shipments of smartphones and laptops have plummeted over the past few quarters. Smart TV shipments grew 38% year-on-year (YoY) in the three months ending September 2022, according to a report by Counterpoint Research, released on Friday.