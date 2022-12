New Delhi: India’s smart TV market is seeing double-digit growth, even as shipments of smartphones and laptops have plummeted. Smart TV shipments grew 38% from a year earlier in the September quarter, according to a report by Counterpoint Research, released on Friday.

Smart TV shipments have surged as more viewers are opting for content streamed by over-the-top (OTT) apps on bigger screens. According to Counterpoint, the penetration of smart TVs in the overall TV segment reached its “highest ever share" of 93% during the quarter.

“There are still many who are still using CRT (cathode-ray tube) TVs. Many of the users of non-smart TVs are now upgrading to smart TVs, which has also led to an increase in smart TV penetration. A year ago, the penetration of smart TV was less than 90% and has now grown to 93%," said Anshika Jain, senior research analyst at Counterpoint.

Jain pointed out that smart TVs are now becoming more affordable and are available for less than ₹20,000.

“Google TV, which is still mostly available in the premium range, has started to penetrate under the ₹25,000 price segment. Starting next year, it is expected to penetrate the sub-20,000 price segments," said Jain.

Most smart TVs in the sub- ₹20,000 segment run on unofficial or forked versions of Android, WebOS and FireOS, according to Jain.

Android, WebOS and FireOS are operating systems made for