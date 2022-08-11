Smartacus 2022: Success of ClassAct 2022 brings you yet another thrilling quiz

Out of the 64 schools battling it out in the preliminary round, four (one from each zone) will make it to the semi-finals. The finale will see the top two schools vying for the champion’s trophy and exciting prizes. The finale will be followed by the Quizzer of the Year contest in which 20 students from the 4 Semi-finalist teams will compete for the most coveted award for quizzers. The Quizzer of the Year contest will take place asynchronously on the Quizizz Platform.

