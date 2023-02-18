Smartacus 2022 – The Hindustan Times National Interschool Quiz winds up with a nail-biting National Final
- This interschool national quiz took place on 17th February
HT School celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as well as their relentless passion for quizzing on 15th August 2022 by kicking off Smartacus 2022 – The Hindustan Times National Interschool Quiz with the Selection Round. This mega interschool national quizzing event culminated with the National Final on 17th February. The two top schools that battled it out for the winning spot were Gokuldham High School, Goregaon East, Mumbai (West Zone) and Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, CBSE, Mallasandra, Bengaluru (South Zone) with the later emerging victorious. With three students participating from each school, the quiz was conducted over Zoom by one of India’s most prolific quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar.
