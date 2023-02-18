“Both teams in the National Final were extremely well-read and had a wide variety of interests, the hallmark of any good quizzard! From music to multi-sport participation, from astronomy to Greek mythology, their extracurricular curiosities reflected brilliantly in the sheer quality of answers that they delivered with confidence and aplomb," says Mr. Meghashyam Shirodkar, the host and supporting quizmaster of the National Finale, beaming with joy. More than the answers they knew for sure, what thrilled him as a quizmaster and fellow quizzer were the ones they ‘worked out’, either individually or as a team, through a logical, precise thought process. He adds, “The icing on the cake was the camaraderie, sportsmanship, and mutual respect both teams displayed even amidst such a high-stakes battle. From start to finish the teams and their captains were gracious in their good wishes and praise for their opponents."