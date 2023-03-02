SMART-PDS should be implemented in all states/UTs, says Minister Goyal
The minister emphasised on the importance of having a transparent and accountable distribution system, urging reduced human intervention and promote automation in existing processes
New Delhi: SMART-PDS is a technological driven initiative and the need of hour, therefore, all states and union territories should make earnest efforts to implement it at the earliest, Union minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said on Thursday .
