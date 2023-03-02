Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
SMART-PDS should be implemented in all states/UTs, says Minister Goyal

1 min read . 05:08 PM IST Saurav Anand
Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal. (File Photo: PTI)

The minister emphasised on the importance of having a transparent and accountable distribution system, urging reduced human intervention and promote automation in existing processes

New Delhi: SMART-PDS is a technological driven initiative and the need of hour, therefore, all states and union territories should make earnest efforts to implement it at the earliest, Union minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said on Thursday .

The minister emphasised on the importance of having a transparent and accountable distribution system, urging reduced human intervention and promote automation in existing processes. He said transparency should be of utmost importance for free supply chain of foodgrains under Public Distribution System.

Goyal appreciated Andhra Pradesh Command Control and said that the central government along with thhe state will work together for implementing this in other states as well.

He said the Food Corp of India (FCI) is upgrading its godowns into 5-star rated warehouses and state governments should do the same.

He reiterated that the poor should their entitled foodgrain timely, and thus people involved in the process should handle their responsibilities sincerely and in a transparent manner.

