Centre plans to start e-waste audit, impose penalty as environment compensation

"Panasonic in India engages only with CPCB-registered and certified recyclers, which are validated through technical audits," said Ritu Ghosh, associate director, corporate affairs at Panasonic Life Solutions India, which makes switchgear, home appliances, and LED lights. "The new regime moves from mere collection and recycling towards measurement and reporting of metal extraction from the recycled e-waste, which can further contribute towards the circular economy. This also encourages the adoption of better technology and recycling methodologies by the recyclers. The phased approach with market dynamics are two important considerations, to promote a cost-effective sustainable waste management regime in the country."